Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 290,974 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,539,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

