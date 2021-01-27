Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

