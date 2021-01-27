Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

KO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

