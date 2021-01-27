Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.41. Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 870,050 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME.TO) (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

