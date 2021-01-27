Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $47,503.68 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $47,503.68 and approximately $37.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,886,676 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

