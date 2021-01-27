Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.00% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $165,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $23.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.74. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,572. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.55 and a 200 day moving average of $304.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

