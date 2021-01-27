Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,359. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

