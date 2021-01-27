Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 24,559 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

OTIS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

