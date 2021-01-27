Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 48,643 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 862.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $211.58. 3,548,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,697,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

