Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 8,066 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SIVB traded down $23.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.90. 11,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

