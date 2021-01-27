Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,146 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.15. 36,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

