Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

MDY traded down $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.33. 144,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.70 and a 200 day moving average of $374.95. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

