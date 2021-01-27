Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

NYSE:PANW traded down $14.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,416. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $375.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.