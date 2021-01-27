Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $713.01. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.21. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

