Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $14.14 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 444.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

CMI stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

