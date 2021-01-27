Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 480,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The company has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.