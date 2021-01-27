Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 6,562 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $8.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

