Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, hitting $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

