Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 45,050 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,050 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

