Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. The company had a trading volume of 188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,011. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

