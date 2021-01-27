Morgan Stanley Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
