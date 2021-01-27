Morgan Stanley Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

