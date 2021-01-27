Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 868 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.40. 32,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,830. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

