Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.98. 69,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.73 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $404.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

