Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LMT traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.
LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
