Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

