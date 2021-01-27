Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 130,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. 403,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

