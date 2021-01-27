Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after acquiring an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after buying an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

