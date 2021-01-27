Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.71. 131,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,919. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

