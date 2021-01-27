Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Up 6.4%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 305,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 260,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

