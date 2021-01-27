MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 5.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $29.88. 4,684,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,061,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.