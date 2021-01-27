MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.42

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $966.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 135.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.