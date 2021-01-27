MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.42

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
The firm has a market cap of $966.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 135.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
See Also: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.