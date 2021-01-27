Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.53

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $8.65. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

MLLGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

