Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

