Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $26.90. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 385,438 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.