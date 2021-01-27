MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Down 6.7%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $30.74. 1,420,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,768,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

