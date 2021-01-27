Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $62.83. 394,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 302,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($18.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.