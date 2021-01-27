Naka Bodhi Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,784.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $44,784.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00133840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

