Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Tops $0.0299

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $34,630.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

