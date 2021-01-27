Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 252.3% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded up 252.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.38. 2,135,555,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 354,798,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

