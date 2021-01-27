Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Up 7.7%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 111,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

