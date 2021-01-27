NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Up 8.8%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,393,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 805,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

