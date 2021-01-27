NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.47

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and traded as high as $71.99. NASB Financial shares last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

