Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and $143,456.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00134060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00294509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00068824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange's launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash Exchange's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars.

