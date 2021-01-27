National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,687. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

