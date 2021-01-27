National Grid plc (NG.L) (NG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON: NG):

1/26/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/22/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 882.20 ($11.53) on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 897.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £31.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

Get National Grid plc (NGL) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.22%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NGL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NGL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.