National Grid plc (NG.L) (NG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON: NG):
- 1/26/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/22/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – National Grid plc (NG.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 882.20 ($11.53) on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 897.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £31.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.22%.
