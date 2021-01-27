National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $81.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.33 million and the highest is $84.82 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $332.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.88 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.77 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $344.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

NHI stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.