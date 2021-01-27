Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,078,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. 47,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.