Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $110.59 Million Stake in Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its stake in Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,653 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 99.71% of Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF worth $110,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA RBUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $36.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.