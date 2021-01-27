Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Holdings Lowered by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its stake in Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,582 shares during the period. Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF makes up 8.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 94.25% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF worth $101,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA MXDU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

