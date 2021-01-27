Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Santander

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

