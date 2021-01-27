Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Upgraded by Santander to Hold

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GASNY stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

